Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $38.15 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

