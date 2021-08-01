Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Cascade Acquisition worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cascade Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in Cascade Acquisition by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 149,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

