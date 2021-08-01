Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a $4.31 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.07 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

