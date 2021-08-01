Catherine A. Hoovel Sells 2,493 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.91. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

