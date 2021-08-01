Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.87.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.47. 876,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

