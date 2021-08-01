Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.87.
CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ CBOE traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.47. 876,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
