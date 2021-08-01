CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.38.

CEMEX stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 141,642 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 12.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

