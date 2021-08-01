Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVE opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -166.80 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 609,503 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,316,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,317,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 960,135 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.