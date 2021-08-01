Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.11. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.