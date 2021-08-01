Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. 19,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,617. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

