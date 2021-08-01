Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 12,531 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 778,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after purchasing an additional 43,908 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. 1,320,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

