Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 2,945 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 53.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 494,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after buying an additional 37,566 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 790,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after buying an additional 20,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,718. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78.

