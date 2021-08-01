Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645,664 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,671,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536,209 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 222,439 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,065. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

