Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 26,512 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,512 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,108. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.