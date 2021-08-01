CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £243.63 million and a P/E ratio of -32.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.87. CentralNic Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38).

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

