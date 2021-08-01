CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £243.63 million and a P/E ratio of -32.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.87. CentralNic Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38).

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.