CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$129.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$113.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$27.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.78. CGI has a 52 week low of C$80.29 and a 52 week high of C$116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

