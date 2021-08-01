ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.29. 95,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,956. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $692.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

