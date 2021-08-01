Charles E. Kranich Buys 500 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.65 per share, with a total value of $11,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

