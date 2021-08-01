Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.