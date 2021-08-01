Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 156,787 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,993,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 156,787 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 7.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $168,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 185.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.57 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

