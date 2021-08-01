Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 448,292 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,283,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448,292 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $60,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

