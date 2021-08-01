Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CIM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $24,637,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $15,295,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $15,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 270.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 550,363 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

