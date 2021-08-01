China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.87% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREG stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. China Recycling Energy has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

