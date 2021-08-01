China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $598.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

