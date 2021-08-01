Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $65,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $32,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its position in Churchill Downs by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.63 and a 12 month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

