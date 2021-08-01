CIBC Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$109.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TIH. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.11.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TIH opened at C$105.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$70.50 and a 52 week high of C$110.94.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,910,226.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.