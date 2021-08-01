CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAV. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

TSE AAV opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$882.25 million and a P/E ratio of -49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.53.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 in the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

