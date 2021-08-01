Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.
CGX traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.92. 698,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market cap of C$818.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.13. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
