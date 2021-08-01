Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

CGX traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.92. 698,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market cap of C$818.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.13. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

