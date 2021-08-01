Ciner Resources (CINR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%.

CINR stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.99. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

