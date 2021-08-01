Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of DTEC stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79.

