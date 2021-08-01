Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $625,000 Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $36.53 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99.

