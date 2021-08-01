Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $584,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $871,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 351.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 524.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $30.72 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14.

