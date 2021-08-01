Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Angion Biomedica at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $17,001,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $11,113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth about $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

ANGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Angion Biomedica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angion Biomedica Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

