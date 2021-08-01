Citigroup Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $310.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $303.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.70.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.14. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.