Citigroup Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $280.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. Stephens raised IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.53.

IQV opened at $247.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

