Citigroup Trims NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price to $132.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $148.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.84.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.