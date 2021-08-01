Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The stock has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.8786 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

