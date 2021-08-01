Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $765 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.45 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.750-$4.950 EPS.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,687. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

