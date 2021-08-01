Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Citrix Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.900 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.750-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.58. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.