Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

CTXS opened at $100.75 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

