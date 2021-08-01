Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) vs. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Head-To-Head Comparison

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CarGurus alerts:

This table compares CarGurus and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $551.45 million 6.07 $77.55 million $0.75 38.13 Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.66 -$311.87 million $0.55 41.45

CarGurus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CarGurus and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 5 0 2.63 Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00

CarGurus currently has a consensus price target of $35.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.38%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.45%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than CarGurus.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 15.43% 26.11% 18.95% Clarivate -8.49% 5.02% 2.98%

Summary

CarGurus beats Clarivate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.