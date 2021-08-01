Clarus Co. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $898.09 million, a P/E ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.