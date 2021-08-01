Clever DeFi Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $4,280.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00137429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,258.42 or 1.00049595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.00833589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 919,004 coins and its circulating supply is 909,582 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.