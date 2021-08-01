CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $8,650.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00037318 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,671,171 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

