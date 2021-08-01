CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,596,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,075. CMG Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Get CMG Holdings Group alerts:

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CMG Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMG Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.