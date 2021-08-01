CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,596,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,075. CMG Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
