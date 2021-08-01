CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after buying an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

