CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CNX Resources were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,542,000 after purchasing an additional 755,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,079,000 after purchasing an additional 242,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

NYSE CNX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

