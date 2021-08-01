Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDRBQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Code Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Get Code Rebel alerts:

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Code Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.