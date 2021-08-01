Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CDRBQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Code Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
About Code Rebel
