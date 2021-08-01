Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $$75.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

