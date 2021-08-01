Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Societe Generale currently has $92.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

