CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CohBar were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 72,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CohBar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.12 on Friday. CohBar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWBR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

CohBar Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.